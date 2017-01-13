Why These Trendy Lamps Are Being Recalled

If you have a himalayan rock-salt lamp at home, this is for you. Thousands of these lamps, beloved for their air-purifying and mood-boosting properties, are being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission because the dimmer switch or outlet plug is prone to overheating. This could cause a fire, so the CPSC warns to stop using them immediately. The three styles of lamps in question were sold under the brand Lumière at Michaels between July and November 2016, though some were also on Amazon, Good Housekeeping reported. The product names are Basket of Rocks, Rock of Gibraltar, and Carnival of Lights. The CPSC says you can return them to Michaels for a full refund. You can call Michaels at 800-642-4235 or visit its website and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more details. Spot your lamp in the pictures below? Then it's time to return it. (Don't worry, you can find plenty more decor ideas in our inspiration guide.)
