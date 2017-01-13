Farrah Abraham Bought Herself An Engagement Ring, As One Does

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham bought herself an engagement ring. When we last heard from her, Abraham was involved in a fracas at the Teen Mom OG reunion. Now, Entertainment Tonight points out that she's rocking a 14-carat diamond ring she bought herself that then-boyfriend Simon Saran was supposed to reimburse her for. She bought the ring on while on a cruise to the Bahamas. Her daughter, Sophia, selected the rock. "It's was $64,000 initially, though he got it down to $36,000," Abraham said on a Teen Mom OG episode. "And I thought I was going to be paid back." So you're saying if you make a huge capital outlay under the assumption that you will be paid back, that might not happen? Weird. Once she bought the ring, she sort of had no choice but to start wearing it around.
No shade, that's a legendary move. Why not wear your own damn ring that you bought yourself?
