This Mom Just Opened Up About Post-Miscarriage Pregnancy

Lifestyle blogger Allie Boss is currently pregnant with her second child — but after going through two miscarriages, she's been struggling with some understandable anxieties. On Saturday, Boss posted a photo of herself and her daughter on Facebook accompanied by a powerful message that encapsulated what being pregnant after miscarriage has been like. "There's emotions that come along with it that you never expected," she wrote. "After losing 2 babies I question everything. Is that pain normal, why don't I feel sick, is the baby growing right?"
Boss opened up about the difficulties of being pregnant after loss, writing that there are "times I get anxiety of losing another. Times I questions if this baby is going to grow full term." "There’s always this voice saying, ‘What if something happens? What if today’s the last day?’” she told Us Weekly. "When I go to the bathroom I’m just waiting to see blood." Boss also wrote that her anxieties kept her from wanting to announce her pregnancy early on out of worry that she may go through another miscarriage. However, she said, "I’m not going to hide it. You should never feel you have to hide a baby. I’m going to celebrate, share and savor every single day." Her message clearly resonated with other Facebook users — several other people commented on the post, sharing their own stories and applauding her candidness.
According to the American Pregnancy Organization, a quarter of pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, the stigma that can come with discussing miscarriages means that we don't always know everything we should about them — which makes Boss's openness all the more powerful.
