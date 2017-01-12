This House’s Secret Bookcase Door Will Blow Your Mind

In 2016, a guy and his family bought a 1950s house with two small bedrooms and a detached bathroom. They wanted to turn the two bedrooms and bath into a single master suite, but because of the limited space, a standard swinging door was out of the question. "We needed a door that pushed backwards and forwards — a secret bookcase door!" the guy (Imgur user pannerg) wrote. And so, a DIY project was born. He built the secret bookcase door — which, as you'll see in the video below, slides to reveal the room behind it — over the summer. If you're inspired to try it yourself, head over to Imgur for a full explanation of how he made it work. One thing's for sure: Your friends would be impressed with this detective-novel feature. "It's extremely satisfying giving tours of our home and surprising guests by opening the secret bookcase to our bedroom," he wrote. The mystery door wasn't the only new addition to his house last year. "I became a father six months ago and it has been the most wonderful experience of my life. But a word to the wise, babies mean home improvement [projects] grind to a halt!" wrote pannerg. Good thing he was able to complete this thing of beauty. Check out this video to see the bookcase door in action.
