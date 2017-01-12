This Viral Video Shows Jimmy John’s Employees Jumping Rope With Bread Dough

You can probably guess that crazy, weird, and even disgusting things sometimes go on behind-the-scenes at some of our favorite restaurants. And, if you've ever worked in food service you know it can happen. If you haven't, though, we have a little video that will let you in on the action. This week, a few employees of a Florida-based Jimmy John's were fired after posting a Snapchat video of themselves participating in a rather unconventional activity involving the bread dough. It turns out that bread dough is useful for more than just making fresh bread. These bakers used it as a pretty decent jump rope.
I can tell you from my personal experience that I've seen things like this happen all the time in the back of restaurants, especially if you happen to be working with mostly irresponsible college-aged boys. When I worked at Jimmy John's, I saw my fair share of fencing with frozen bread dough, though the jump rope is a first. I would say these workers were clever to come up with such an inventive use for the dough if it weren't for their major misstep of bragging about it on Snapchat. GrubStreet reported that the franchise owners were made aware of the video, and released a statement soon after saying, "Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident. However, we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again." Those involved have been terminated, but don't worry, they probably have a good chance to make it big at this year's jump rope world championship in June.
