"So proud of Natalie," he wrote. "And all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" According to Portman, the discrepancy came down to something called a "quote," which is the highest number an actor has ever been paid. "His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more," she explained, according to the Daily Mail. This is the kind of thing that allows for such a huge pay gap in the industry. "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," Portman continued. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar." The only way this inequality can change is if both men and women speak up, and we're glad Kutcher is doing just that.