Natalie Portman shocked moviegoers all over the world after she revealed that she made three times less than her co-star Ashton Kutcher in the movie No Strings Attached. In an interview with Marie Claire, the soon-to-be mother of two said that she felt she couldn't complain because she was still making a large amount of money, but on Wednesday Kutcher made it clear that he believed she had every right to speak out. The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter to address the bombshell, retweeting the article and adding his support.
So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017
"So proud of Natalie," he wrote. "And all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" According to Portman, the discrepancy came down to something called a "quote," which is the highest number an actor has ever been paid. "His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more," she explained, according to the Daily Mail. This is the kind of thing that allows for such a huge pay gap in the industry. "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," Portman continued. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar." The only way this inequality can change is if both men and women speak up, and we're glad Kutcher is doing just that.
