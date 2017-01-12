Talk about being typecast: the actor who played Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon, has a new role that might just be even more sinister. The 31-year-old is playing Hitler in the upcoming British comedy Urban Myths.
Urban Myths has garnered the most attention for its decision to cast Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson, but that's just scratching the surface of the hard-to-believe things about this film. The Hollywood Reporter reports that other characters include Bob Dylan (played by Eddie Marsan), Cary Grant (played by Ben Chaplin), Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox), Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing), and Rupert Grint as Adolf Hitler's Friend.
It's unclear how all these characters have managed to find themselves in the same movie, but the trailer, which was released on Tuesday, refers to the movie as a "collection of comedies." When asked about the similarities between this character and his old one, Rheon admitted that they'd be very good friends. “The Hitler that I play is way before he was politically motivated or anything," he told The Observer. "So he’s just a strange young man who really wanted to be an artist as opposed to the monster that we’ve come to know through history. But Ramsay, he gives that Hitler a good run for his money." The film is slated to premiere on January 19 on Sky Arts.
