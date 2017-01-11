The Most Terrifying Hair Tale Was Caught On Video — & It’s Going Viral

Anyone who knows the feeling of getting a pair of dangly earrings stuck on something can understand that having long hair is a serious liability. Getting tangled up in everyday objects (scarves, seatbelts, sunglass arms...) has always been par for the course. But finding your hair caught in the propellers of a drone? Now that is a distinctly 2017 #longhairproblem — and it’s exactly what happened to one woman, whose husband managed to capture the traumatizing moment on video.