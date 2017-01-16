

What was one of the most significant things that happened when you were growing up that really clarified for you who you were, or how you wanted to express yourself through the things you wore?



"When I started dressing myself, I was a very expressive dresser. I had a lot of fun with what I wore [through] mixing and matching things. I got really into color and weird textures. Like, vinyl, sparkly vinyl, and sequins. During my junior year of high school, I also met this girl, who I fell in love with. But, she started to really criticize what I would wear, and she wanted me to wear her clothes, and be more like her. Like big JNCO’s and big polo shirts. It was this really weird moment where I started wearing things that really didn't feel like me. I remember, somewhere towards the end of our relationship, she convinced me to wear this outfit of hers. And I went out and I ran into people that I knew. I felt so icky, and felt so bad about myself, that I was not inhabiting my identity. I realized then that would never do that again. I was never going to let anyone make me feel bad about what I wear, and how I express myself."