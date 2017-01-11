This Is The Women-Led Horror Anthology That Your Life Is Missing

These days, it seems a good horror film is hard to find — although history has shown that Hollywood can really churn out shit-your-pants-scary films. Nevertheless, it's even more difficult to find an excellent scary movie led by women, which is why we're so damn excited for XX, a horror anthology that will premiere at Sundance this year. The anthology, which features four horror movies in total, has ladies in the lead. Each of the four stories are written and directed by well-accomplished women. Annie Clark, whom you may know as the artist St. Vincent, directs the film The Birthday Party, which also stars Melanie Lynskey of HBO's Togetherness (and countless other indie films). Karyn Kusama, who directed Jennifer's Body (2009), helms Her Only Living Son. The shorts The Box and Don't Fall are the brainchilds of directors Jovanka Vuckovic and Roxanne Benjamin, respectively. In one viewing, you'll experience the work of four badass female directors and writers. Pretty big bang for your buck, if you ask me. For those who can't make it to Park City, UT, for Sundance, the film will also appear in select theaters and on VOD on February 17, 2017. Watch the trailer, below.
