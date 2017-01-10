Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" is known for its candid moments, superstar guests, and epic sing-a-longs. One thing it's known for is eliciting any controversial behavior, but Ed Sheeran is ready to test that. The singer-songwriter confirmed that he will be appearing on the popular late night segment sometime this year, and that he has a few ideas to spice things up. One of them being a very inappropriate rap song, he tells Capital FM. The reason for his divergence from the typical song choices? He feel weird singing his own tracks. "I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song," he says, which makes sense. "I think I just want to put on some Biggie... I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song 'Big Booty Hoes.'" As a Biggie lover myself (we have the same birthday, twins!) I raised my eyebrows at this song choice. The first lines of the rap feature a slew of provocative words: bitch, dick, slurp, slut, and golden shower, to name a few. Even though Corden himself won't be in the driver's seat, I don't see that going over too well with him. Plus, the entire thing would be bleeped out. But I like where Sheeran's head's at. May I suggest these other great hip-hop songs instead? How about a little bit of Migos' "Bad and Boujee"?
Or some some "Ms. Jackson" from Outkast?
I'd personally love to see Sheeran and Corden duet Young M.A.'s "OOOUUU."
