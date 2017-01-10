There was no rose ceremony on last night’s episode of the Bachelor to secure the fate of 21 women for next week. But the mansion is still down one girl. The woman Nick sent packing is actually the one who knows him more intimately than any of the other contestants. Liz and Nick met at the wedding of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (a Bachelor couple that actually worked out), where they had a one night stand. Unfortunately, their prior relationship did not give Liz a leg up in the competition. Nick unexpectedly sent Liz packing yesterday. His reasoning says more about his character that it does about hers. After their one-night stand, Nick asked Liz for her number and she declined. If Liz preferred to keep it moving on the drunk, mumbling dude she met at a wedding, none of us blame her. She decided to give Nick a second chance after seeing him on Bachelor in Paradise, but Nick couldn’t get over her rejection. He thought Liz was shady for not reaching out to him, even though he didn’t reach out to her, either. And when Liz tried to explain that she chose to compete on this season of the show to build some in-person rapport with Nick, he wasn't sold. Liz was destined to fail because #MasculinitySoFragile.
Advertisement