Khloé Kardashian Nails How Sister-Sister Jealousy Can Be Oddly Comforting

While we wouldn't recommend using Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian as your new workout (or anything) mantra, there will be an interesting scene between Khloé and a contestant where she talks about sister-sister jealousy. In the E! clip, Khloé is sitting down with one of her contestants, Will. We learn that Will has been recently dumped by his boyfriend because of his appearance (which is a whole separate conversation), but was comforted upon hearing Khloé's anecdote about her sister Kim. "I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don't feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break up with she was like, 'Who's gonna want me?'" She continued, admitting: "It always used to make feel a little good. I'm like, 'Well if Kim feels that way then I'm okay that I feel that way.'" Knowing that even "the most beautiful person" had relationship woes gave her comfort. It's a little bit of misery-loves-company, but also makes sense. Sisters have the ability to make each other feel better, even if it's an accidental consolation. Check out the clip below.
