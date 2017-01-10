This Amazing Video Shows What Breast Milk Looks Like Under A Microscope

Mother and artist Jansen Howard didn't expect much when she took a peek at her breast milk under a microscope, but she can't hide her enthusiasm — and over 13,000 people who have reacted on Facebook agree. The video already has over a million views and pretty much everyone is mesmerized by the amazing things happening Howard's breast milk. "You guys... this is SO COOL!!!!!!!! This is the living liquid gold we call breast milk in motion!!!!" her caption reads. "My dad is a blood microscopist and this is a single drop off [sic] my breast milk under his microscope!!!! It's miraculous and it's ALIVE tailored to my babies [sic] needs at this moment!!!! Absolutely amazing!!!" Howard isn't kidding when she says that breast milk is miraculous. Not only does it feed babies, it can adapt to give nursing tots exactly what they need and, in some cases, save the lives of NICU babies. What else can breast milk do? Believe it or not, it can be made into some pretty beautiful jewelry, inspire women to give back after a major tragedy, and, yes, it makes for a pretty cool viral video, too.
