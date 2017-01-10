Pizza has long been regarded as the food of the people because it's cheap and delicious. Think about it, in New York City, you can pick up a slice for less than $3. Of course, New York may also be the only place in the world that has taken this humble food and turned it into an over-the-top extravagance. The chefs at Industry Kitchen recently created a pie called the Golden Pizza. It's literally covered in gold and costs of whopping $2,000, making it treat fit for royalty rather than the common man. In addition to the 24-karat Ecuadorian gold leaves, the pie also comes topped with decadent ingredients like white stilton cheese imported from England and Ossetra caviar from the Caspian Sea. It's made even fancier with French foie gras and truffles. All of these things are, we're assuming, very tasty on their own, but it doesn't seem like they would make much sense all mixed together in one bite. Of course, we'll probably never know for certain since we don't exactly have $2,000 lying around to drop on a single pizza. Town & Country did the math and figured out that each of the pizza's eight pieces cost $250, and that every bite comes in at about $50. If you want to try the pie, you'll need to place your order 48-hours in advance. Hopefully, that two day waiting period will give you enough time to scrape together the $2,000, you know if you're not a princess or heiress or something.
