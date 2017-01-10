Family Guy Delivers Touching Carrie Fisher Tribute

Carrie Fisher had a curious relationship with fame. The actress notably hated the metal bikini George Lucas dressed her in at the opening of Return of the Jedi, but she never shied away from owning the way that the role launched her career. Even in death, she was cracking jokes. Now, a touching tribute came from the least likely of places: Family Guy. The Fox show added a chyron memorializing Fisher's passing to the beginning of its latest episode, the tastefully named Passenger Fatty-Seven.
Fisher had a recurring role on the show as Peter Griffin's supervisor, Angela. She was also represented during the Star Wars special, when Griffin's wife Lois was redrawn to look like Princess Leia. Fisher has recorded two additional episodes that have yet to air.
Show creator and star Seth MacFarlane tweeted a tribute just after her death late last year.
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
