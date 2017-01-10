New York is one of the greatest cities in the world. What's not-so-great? The fact that it's also one of the priciest.
But take heart: you don't have to forego your NYC dreams in order to live well. You just have to get creative. That's where Awkwafina's new Comcast Watchable series Ballin' On A Budget comes in.
Sure, anyone could cut back on a bar tab or stop shopping for new clothes, but the series wouldn't be called Ballin On A Budget if it meant living a life that was a little less baller. Instead, the new show explores ways to earn extra cash or cut back without cutting things out.
Awkwafina's ideas are simple, yet brilliant. If you're in need of a super-pricy spa day, why not earn money by babysitting Brooklyn's hippest toddlers? Planning a vacation? Rent out your pad to rack up dollars while you're out of town. Seeking to escape the August heat wave? Crash your local four-star hotel's pool. (Err, okay, maybe follow all of Awkwafina's tips to the letter.)
There's no reason to be searching your couch for quarters or looking up rental prices in San Antonio when all you really want is to live well in one of the five boroughs. Awkwafina gets you, so let her guide you through all things thrifty and baller.
