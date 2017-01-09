Knowing that there's probably another person in the world who looks exactly like you is freaky enough, but what if you knew there were multiple? Officially mind-blowing. That's what happened to 17-year-old Santana Gutierrez, who posted a photo with her doppelganger on Twitter, but soon discovered she had so many more. Here's how it started: The teen headed to the mall when she bumped into a girl working for Save The Children who looked exactly like her, BuzzFeed reports. “I kind of felt bad ‘cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, This girl looks exactly like me,” Gutierrez told BuzzFeed News. Turns out, the girl was thinking the same thing, and they posed for this iconic photo that's since gone totally viral.
Advertisement
I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ— SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016
After being retweeted by over 20,000 people, others started chiming in with other girls who also look exactly like Gutierrez.
@santanaa_g are you sure it's not @allyholtt ??? pic.twitter.com/MZb1QUlv8s— Lexi Maurins (@LexiMaurins) January 4, 2017
@LexiMaurins @allyholtt @santanaa_g pic.twitter.com/A4hJ1Yba4e— sam (@meyer123samack) January 4, 2017
@santanaa_g ummm I found your 3rd clone... y'all are triplets man ? pic.twitter.com/eelv9AftyB— . (@IdjB4H3vIMZTTD8) January 3, 2017
On the advice of Twitter, Gutierrez showed her parents the photos, who confirmed that their family had no relation to these lookalikes. Another genius pointed out that this was exactly how the show Orphan Black started, prompting another viral tweet and a response from the show itself.
Isn't this how Orphan Black started pic.twitter.com/foUtvyFxNB— ahmad (@Whateverahmed) January 4, 2017
@santanaa_g @allyholtt If you guys are ever in need of a clone phone hit us up. pic.twitter.com/OAB5q8lYV0— Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) January 4, 2017
Gutierrez has stayed in touch with the first doppelganger and has high hopes for the crew. “It would be so funny for all of us to meet one day to see each other in person,” she said. But that might just be too much for the internet to handle.
Advertisement