Story from Wellness

This Girl Met Her Doppelganger & Now The Internet Is Adding More

Kathryn Lindsay
Knowing that there's probably another person in the world who looks exactly like you is freaky enough, but what if you knew there were multiple? Officially mind-blowing. That's what happened to 17-year-old Santana Gutierrez, who posted a photo with her doppelganger on Twitter, but soon discovered she had so many more. Here's how it started: The teen headed to the mall when she bumped into a girl working for Save The Children who looked exactly like her, BuzzFeed reports. “I kind of felt bad ‘cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, This girl looks exactly like me,” Gutierrez told BuzzFeed News. Turns out, the girl was thinking the same thing, and they posed for this iconic photo that's since gone totally viral.
Advertisement
After being retweeted by over 20,000 people, others started chiming in with other girls who also look exactly like Gutierrez.
On the advice of Twitter, Gutierrez showed her parents the photos, who confirmed that their family had no relation to these lookalikes. Another genius pointed out that this was exactly how the show Orphan Black started, prompting another viral tweet and a response from the show itself.
Gutierrez has stayed in touch with the first doppelganger and has high hopes for the crew. “It would be so funny for all of us to meet one day to see each other in person,” she said. But that might just be too much for the internet to handle.
Advertisement

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series