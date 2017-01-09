Barb is alive. I repeat: Barb is alive. And she reappeared just in time for the 2017 Golden Globes. For months, Stranger Things fans have been waiting for the return of the iconic high schooler who we lost in the Upside Down many moons ago. Who knew we would finally get it at the hands of Jimmy Fallon? Barb, who was played by the talented Shannon Purser, appeared in the impressive opening sequence of the awards show in a dramatic synchronized swimming routine. In case you weren't able to catch it, here's a gif of the glorious moment.
It's unclear if this means she;s back for good or will reappear in season 2 of the series, but either way it was a pleasant surprise. We missed you, Barb! Twitter especially so.
The best part of the opening BARB is back #GoldenGlobes #StrangerThings— Mike® (@mrivera1293) January 9, 2017
Pretty great opening number at #GoldenGlobes - Barb lives! @Stranger_Things— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 9, 2017
Justice for Barb! #StrangerThings #GoldenGlobes @bananas4eva ???— That guy (@ThatGuy4442) January 9, 2017
#StrangerThings kids inside the #LaLaLand truck opening to insist “Barb is still alive!” #GoldenGlobes— Jason Fraley (@JFrayWTOP) January 9, 2017
