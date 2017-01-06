For Disney lovers, Los Angeles is the place to be. No, not just because it's right up the road from Disneyland, though that is one good reason. Also because, all month long, one local coffee chain is serving up a cute ode to Minnie Mouse. According to HelloGiggles, at all six of L.A.'s Alfred Coffee shops, every cup will come adorned with a special Minnie sleeve. The coffee shop is honoring Ms. Mouse as part of Disney's Rock the Dots celebration, which leads up to National Polka Dot Day on January 22. Since no one has ever worn polka dots quite as well as Minnie Mouse, this seems like an appropriate way to celebrate the random holiday. The Alfred Coffee sleeves come in a variety of adorable designs that Minnie herself would be proud to have wrapped around her morning coffee — if the mouse can wear bright yellow high heels, she can definitely sip a latte, right? Alfred Coffee knows these cups will make the perfect addition to your Instagram feed, which is why it suggest the hashtags #RockTheDots and #MinnieStyle.
The coffee company didn't stop the polka dotted celebration with just cup sleeves. It's Silverlake, Studio City, and Melrose Place locations of the store now all have Minnie Mouse murals painted by two of Disney's best character artists. Los Angeles locals, make a plan to stop by the shop all January long to get your caffeine with a side of cute. Those of us in other parts of the country can't believe we're missing Minnie.
This went down at #AlfredSilverlake today! Two of Disney’s world-renowned character artists will be painting murals in celebration of #RockTheDots with #MinnieMouse. Come check them out live on their next two stops as they paint Minnie Mouse at Alfred locations: Wednesday at Melrose Place and Thursday at Studio City. @MinnieStyle #alfredcoffee #butfirstcoffee
