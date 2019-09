For Disney lovers, Los Angeles is the place to be. No, not just because it's right up the road from Disneyland, though that is one good reason. Also because, all month long, one local coffee chain is serving up a cute ode to Minnie Mouse. According to HelloGiggles , at all six of L.A.'s Alfred Coffee shops, every cup will come adorned with a special Minnie sleeve. The coffee shop is honoring Ms. Mouse as part of Disney's Rock the Dots celebration , which leads up to National Polka Dot Day on January 22. Since no one has ever worn polka dots quite as well as Minnie Mouse, this seems like an appropriate way to celebrate the random holiday. The Alfred Coffee sleeves come in a variety of adorable designs that Minnie herself would be proud to have wrapped around her morning coffee — if the mouse can wear bright yellow high heels, she can definitely sip a latte, right? Alfred Coffee knows these cups will make the perfect addition to your Instagram feed, which is why it suggest the hashtags #RockTheDots and #MinnieStyle