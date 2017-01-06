Zoe Saldana keeps her husband Marco Perego close to her heart — quite literally. When the actress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden she revealed that she recently got a tattoo of her husband's face on her ribcage. "I did and it's here," she said pointing to her side. Saldana admitted that after two years and many trips to the tattoo parlor she finally got up the courage to get inked. "My husband has tattoos coming out of his ears," she said, "and every time we would go get a tattoo for me, he would, like, push me aside, and he would end up getting a brand new tattoo. So, two years later, I finally got the tattoo." In her opinion, it was only right that she got a tattoo of Perego — he already had one of her. "We're those kind of people," Saldana joked. "Oh, come on, be happy for us. He's had my face on his arm, so it's only fair." Saldana knows very few people will actually see hers, which was done by legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, but that's the way she likes it. "You want it to be in a place that's private," she said, "that you only show when you're, like, in a bathing suit." Saldana married Perego in 2013. The couple have two-year-old twin boys, Cy and Bowie.
Advertisement