Everyone Is Freaking Out Over This Photo Of Sliced Ham

The poster of the photo — I'm not going to say the name again — wrote, "This sliced ham looks like it's out of focus." Indeed, when you look at the picture, it seems like it was taken with an unfocused camera or a fuzzy lens. The ham is actually just very thinly sliced, and the resulting translucent slices create this optical illusion. In case you didn't believe that this really wasn't just a blurry picture, the original poster followed up with a video of the ham. It's good to have further proof of this strange optical illusion, but I recommend not staring at it too long. It might ruin ham sandwiches forever, and that would be truly tragic.