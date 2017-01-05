The season finale of Issa Rae’s Insecure left viewers locked in one of 2016’s most bitter battles of the sexes. After gassing up Issa enough to leave her girls getaway weekend on the hopes of reconciliation, Lawrence still moved out and slept with his local bank teller. The mostly male #LawrenceHive rejoiced, while female supporters of ‘Issence’ (not sure if this was always their couple name but it feels right) were heartbroken and angered by his betrayal. But the man behind all of this controversy, Jay Ellis, might be able to win back ladies’ hearts with a role in the upcoming film Like Cotton Twines. Ellis will play Michah, an American teaching in Ghana, his mother’s homeland. There, Micah takes a special interest in a 13-year-old Tuigi — a promising student who might have to abandon her education and enter child slavery in order to pay off a family debt. Outraged by what appears to be a common practice, Micah takes a bold stand against the culture, traditions, and laws of his host village. Not only is Ellis the star of the film, he’s also one of its executive producers. Like Cotton Twines premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and will be available to the public on January 20. The film will be exclusively released via Urban Movie Channel, a new online streaming platform that specializes in Black and urban entertainment. You can check out the trailer below. Unrelated: I dare you to say Like Cotton Twines aloud and not sing Solange’s “Cranes In the Sky.”
