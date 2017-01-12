For the past several months, rumors have been swirling around the return of the much-beloved Blazin Buffalo Ranch Dorito flavor. We've finally received word that the flavor really is making a comeback. According to BrandEating, Frito-Lay is bringing back the flavor for a limited time, and it's available at Target right now for $2.99 a bag. BRB, we're going to go stock our pantries while we can.
This article was originally published on January 4, 2017.
This article was originally published on January 4, 2017.
While we're all about finding the next big thing, sometimes a blast from the past is just what the doctor ordered. Okay, there probably isn't a doctor who would instruct you to eat Blazin' Buffalo Ranch Doritos, but after people are speculating that the discontinued flavor is making a comeback, how could you not? It all started in October of 2016, Delish reports, when Facebook user Felipe Huertas posted this photo in the Bring back Blazin Buffalo Ranch Doritos to Cbus Facebook group (yes, there's a Facebook group).
"I work at frito in NY and look what samples they gave us," Huertas wrote. "I think you all might just get your wish. I think they are coming back." Then, in December, the Facebook group confirmed that the elusive bright blue bag had been spotted in Oklahoma. Another post claimed a source said they'd be back on shelves in January. While no official statement from the brand has been released, members of the Facebook group say you can order the chips from Target, and a few lucky people across the U.S. claim to have been spotting them in various stores. Hopefully, once Frito-Lay (the parent company), sees the excitement, this oldie-but-goodie will be here to stay.
Advertisement