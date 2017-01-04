Hollywood is quickly coming down on Kim Burrell after her homophobic rant in December. First, fans of Ellen demanded that the gospel singer not appear on the popular daytime talk show. Degeneres herself later confirmed on Twitter that Burrell would not come on the show. Now, Octavia Spencer, Pharrell Williams, and Janell Monáe have each spoken out against the Burrell. As the stars of December's Hidden Figures, these responses are quite notable — the musician is featured on the film's soundtrack. (She joins Williams in the song "I See A Victory.") As Entertainment Weekly reports, Williams was the first to post a condemnation on Twitter. The "Happy" singer shared a snapshot of text that reads: "I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond." Monáe and Spencer quickly followed — both shared the image on Instagram with their own notes. The Moonlight star and musician added that she would continue to support any such statements in the future. She writes in the caption: "Today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters." Spencer's message is simple: "I agree. We are all God's children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn't the answer. Intolerance isn't the answer." See Williams' original Twitter post, below.
Advertisement