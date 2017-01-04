America’s Love For Jack In The Box Tacos Is A Phenomenon That Cannot Be Explained

In the end, Adams doesn't come to any real conclusion about the phenomenon but his search is so riveting and the quest so noble, people everywhere are reading and sharing the piece. Even if you've never tasted these tacos, certain comments from Adams' interviewees are sure to resonate. My personal favorite observation, "there are two kinds of people: those who think they’re disgusting and those who agree they’re disgusting but are powerless to resist them," could be applied to so many delicious foods that are universally regarded as pure garbage. If you're still in utter disbelief that Jack in the Box sells around 1,055 of its tacos every minute, and need more proof that people actually really do love these things, all you have to do is turn to Twitter. Just a day after this Wall Street Journal piece was published, people all over social media are talking about it and coming clean about their love affair with the tacos.