Nashville is back — this time around, at its new home on CMT. The network switcheroo may be questionable to some viewers, given that CMT isn’t exactly known for its groundbreaking programming. It wouldn’t be completely unreasonable for fans to worry that the nice polish on the series' outlandish storylines might be stripped away on a channel that specializes in backwood reality shows. It’s also almost a certainty that Nashville will be bringing an influx of viewers that the network normally wouldn’t reach.
But no one can deny that Country Music Television is also a super obvious choice to host a show like Nashville. Being the country version of Empire, Nashville is nothing without its musical interludes. The original music for the show is the real treat for country lovers. The second part of the season five premiere is certain to bring both the hits and the drama tonight.
But while you twirl your thumbs, check out some of these favorite tunes from Nashville.