Taco Bell’s New Menu Item Is Volcanic

Taco Bell isn't letting Burger King steal the chicken-nugget spotlight. The SoCal-based fast-food chain is testing out a new menu item that’s part chicken nugget, part nachos, and 100% head-scratching. The new Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips are tortilla-chip shaped strips of chicken, you know, to keep the authenticity factor high at a restaurant that serves things like double-stacked tacos, Gorditas, and Crunchwraps. According to Brand Eating, the Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips are marinated white-meat chicken and Taco Bell’s Lava Sauce is included with each order. The blog also notes that the “chips” themselves are spicy, so those who want to opt out of the Lava Sauce can choose either nacho cheese or a milder spicy ranch sauce in its place. While these triangular chicken chips may be brand-new, the Lava Sauce isn’t. Die-hard Taco Bell fans will remember the spicy condiment from 2012, when it made an appearance on the chain’s Volcano Taco. Brand Eating describes it as “slightly cheesy, tomato-y mayo that packs some wicked heat from red jalapeños.” Taco Bell is currently testing the Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips in Tennessee, so if you're not in the area, you’ll have to wait for a nationwide rollout if you want to face the heat yourself.
