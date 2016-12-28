If you miss seeing Audrina Patridge on The Hills (and were disappointed by her absence on the reunion show), there's still hope that she could be on reality television once again.
When Entertainment Tonight asked if she'd consider being on one of the shows, she said she wouldn't rule out RHOC, though she'd be intimidated.
"I just feel like they’re so much older than me! I feel like they'd eat me alive, I'm scared!" she said. "I’m not opposed to it but I'm not going to lie, I'd be afraid! It's really intense, it's crazier than The Hills! I don't know if I could take that."
But despite her age, she did admit she had plenty of experience under her belt, given her years on The Hills, her own short-lived reality show Audrina, and several movies. Since she's seen it all, she wouldn't take any nonsense.
"I would be like, 'OK, you guys are trying to do this to me right now, so I'm not sorry, I'm not doing it!'" Sounds like she's got her lines down already. Can we please make this happen?
