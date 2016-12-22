On January 2, NBC is taking us back inside the boardroom to watch some big name celebrities get fired. The new Celebrity Apprentice is returning and will be based in sunny California, as opposed to its native New York. The weather isn’t the reason for the move, though. According to E!, the contestants’ tasks will be “more focused than ever on technology and innovation.” It looks like Silicon Valley might make or break the competitions this season.
If you’ve been wondering why Arnold Schwarzenegger has been making fresh media rounds, you can rest assured that there isn’t another Terminator sequel in the works. In fact, he will be doing the firing this year as the show’s new host. You may have heard that the show’s former host, Donald Trump has a new job that imposes significant schedule and ethical barriers to his ability to continue with The Celebrity Apprentice. But Schwarzenegger, who was once an unqualified Republican lawmaker himself, will make a fine replacement.
Here’s everything else you need to know about the new Celebrity Apprentice.
If you’ve been wondering why Arnold Schwarzenegger has been making fresh media rounds, you can rest assured that there isn’t another Terminator sequel in the works. In fact, he will be doing the firing this year as the show’s new host. You may have heard that the show’s former host, Donald Trump has a new job that imposes significant schedule and ethical barriers to his ability to continue with The Celebrity Apprentice. But Schwarzenegger, who was once an unqualified Republican lawmaker himself, will make a fine replacement.
Here’s everything else you need to know about the new Celebrity Apprentice.