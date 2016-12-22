You'll never hear me say "cookies aren't allowed for breakfast." In my mind, any time of day is appropriate for consuming the confection. But, if you needed an excuse to make it somewhat more acceptable to eat them first thing in the morning, Kellogg's and the Keebler Elves have got one for you.
The two brands just released Keebler Cereal with Chocolate Chip Cookies. According to Kelloggs' website, the new sweetened cereal contains "delicious mini Keebler chocolate chip cookies." From the looks of the box, it seems like the cereal is a combination of actual tiny cookies and puffed chocolatey pieces. However, since it's only been spotted at a very limited number of grocery stores around the country, we can't say for sure. All we can do is be on the lookout for the new nosh, and hope we get a taste as soon as possible. You may not have thought the Keebler elves were the same kind that worked for Santa, but they sure did present an exciting gift just in time for the holiday.
