When in doubt, create a meme.
Justine Biticon was eliminated from America's Next Top Model this week, but she's taking her loss in stride. The 18-year-old has turned images of herself crying into memes that she's sharing on her Twitter account.
The teen told BuzzFeed that she created the memes because she worried other Internet users would create memes from her crying face. "I'd rather beat them to it," she told BuzzFeed.
ya girl got eliminated but yo im still cute #antm pic.twitter.com/HStQ8y41Zq— justine (@biticonjustine) December 20, 2016
when u thought u passed ur final with an A but u get it back and see an F pic.twitter.com/ithpGwfBqp— justine (@biticonjustine) December 20, 2016
when he whips it out and its bigger than u expected pic.twitter.com/oGjE60FF1r— justine (@biticonjustine) December 20, 2016
Aside from the memes, Biticon has been a good sport about the elimination, too. She tweeted on Tuesday that she's "not mad or disappointed in the outcome of the show," and that she's "ready for what's next."
Biticon isn't the first person to meme-ify herself recently. Last month, a teen shared a photo of her mom turning herself into the Evil Kermit meme. Hey, it's always better to be in on the joke.
