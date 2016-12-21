Who says you can't go home again? Katie Couric has proven that you can — even if it's just for a week.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Couric will return to the Today show as a co-anchor for one week. The host previously anchored the show from 1991 to 2006, before leaving to work at CBS Evening News. Her new gig — which is also her old gig — begins on January 2, when she'll take a seat next to Matt Lauer.
For fans hoping Couric will make the move a permanent one, there's little chance the television personality will stick around. She's simply filling in for Savannah Guthrie, who is out on maternity leave.
It's actually wonderful to see Couric back on the Today show. She brings back so many memories of our early days watching the show before school. We were particularly fond of her chemistry with Matt Lauer.
It's been fascinating to watch Couric's rise since departing the NBC morning show. This is the woman who became the first solo female anchor on a major network evening news show. One could easily argue that without Couric, we wouldn't have Samantha Bee. So we'll happily be tuning in on January 2.
