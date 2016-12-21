Well, that's all folks.
The second season of Scream Queens has come and gone. It feels like only yesterday we were first seeing the Chanels running in fear from a serial killer back in season one. Oh wait — they still do that. Some things never change.
Even though "Drain The Swamp" ended the season on an even campier note than usual, it was still an enjoyable close to a relatively slow-paced season. Regardless, it still had its entertaining, OMG-worthy moments. So in honor of the season ending, I'm shaking things up and summarizing the episode the best way I know how — with Scream Queens reaction GIFs.
See you on the other side, Chanels.
Spoilers ahead.
When you hear Hester's (Lea Michelle) deadly scheme to get all of Kathy Munsch's (Jamie Lee Curtis) money with Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos) and he goes along with it.
When Dr. Holt goes through with Hester's plan and marries to Munsch.
When Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner) finally stands up to his scary-ass mom in defense of Chanel #3 (Billie Lourd).
When Chanel #5 uses her medical skills to actually cure someone's illness (Munsch's).
When you realize Zayday Williams (Keke Palmer) is STILL missing.
When Chanel says she is going to pour a scalding hot pumpkin spice latte into Munsch's open brain during surgery to kill her.
When you find out Munsch was only dehydrated this. whole. time.
When Denise Hemphill (Niecey Nash) resurrects her from the cryo-chamber she's been locked in since Halloween, and uses her Quantico skills to diffuse the fertilizer bomb.
When Nurse Hoffel kills Dr. Cassidy with a machete, and then she immediately drowns in the swamp (oh, the irony).
When Hester and Dr. Holt go through with their evil plan, steal all of Munsch's money, move to Blood Island, and continue killing people.
When Chanel gets her own doctor talkshow, Lovin' The C, as she so deserves.
When the Red Devil shows up in Chanel's back seat AGAIN!
NOOOOOoooooo!
