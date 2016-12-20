Whole Foods Just Started Selling This Sandwich & People Are Not Happy About It

In case you didn't know, there's a sandwich that's near and dear to the hearts of many in Upper Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx. It's called the Chopped Cheese, and they're most often ordered at neighborhood bodegas. According to First We Feast, which put out a documentary on the sandwich earlier this year, the chopped cheese consists of chopped grilled ground beef, peppers, onions, melted cheese slices, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, and mayo. Sounds tasty, no? All the ingredients combine to make an appealing sandwich, but the main draw is that it's cheap and easy to get at your local bodega. However, recently a supermarket giant started selling the item and people are understandably PISSED.
According to Grub Street, the Chopped Cheese is now being sold at a Manhattan Whole Foods. That might not seem like a big deal to some, but what people are mostly annoyed by is the price and from specifically where the sandwich is being sold.
Writes Grub Street: "The sandwich is being sold from a kiosk called Cart 1492 for $8, roughly twice as much as it costs at the typical bodega, and the irony of this has not, it appears, been lost on anyone." Ugh, just so many mistakes, Whole Foods.
People have already taken to Twitter to call out the grocery chain for gentrification, cultural appropriation, and more. Hopefully, Whole Foods gets the message and shuts this down fast.
Holy shit they're selling chopped cheeses at Whole Foods. pic.twitter.com/pvdpA3HyZi— Mitch Goldstein (@mgoldstein) December 19, 2016
THE NAME OF THE CART. THE PRICE OF THE CHOPPED CHEESE WHAT IS WRONG WITH YALL https://t.co/sIb1XrRtyq— cheerwine mami (@lilbaabysav) December 19, 2016
Whole Foods sellin $8 chopped cheese @ a cart named "1492"— Andrew J. Padilla (@apadillafilm6) December 20, 2016
Yal tryin to piss the hood off?#gentrification#NYChttps://t.co/Dq9TP0Tjeq
chopped cheese: the movie— saw ur tweet. u ok? (@KasaiREX) December 20, 2016
starring jennifer lawrence, eddie redmayne and lena dunham
