Like many of us, Jennifer Lawrence has a lot of feelings about reality TV and the "stars" that inhabit it. That's why when the Silver Linings Playbook actress was quizzed about her favorite reality shows on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, she didn't mince words. When asked who she would fire from SUR — Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, which was made famous by Bravo's Vanderpump Rules — J Lawr knew exactly who would go.
The cast of Vanderpump Rules prerecorded the "Plead the Fifth" segment for Cohen's talk show, and it was Kristen Doute, who was fired from SUR in season 3, who asked the Oscar winner who should get the boot. Lawrence revealed she is 100% supportive of Vanderpump's decisions.
“[The firing] already happened. I would do it to what’s his name? James. The guy I hate... I want him off the planet.”
Lawrence is referring to James Kennedy, who was fired from SUR during a November episode after Vanderpump decided that she couldn't deal with another night of his hot mess express. Lawrence has so much distaste for Kennedy — who is also a DJ, because obviously — that she made sure to make her feelings known earlier in the episode, calling Kennedy out for his crappy behavior at the restaurant.
"I have a serious reaction to entitled, worthless little creeps, especially ones who are disrespectful to Lisa Vanderpump." Umm, ouch.
With an attitude like that, maybe Lawrence should consider applying for a job at SUR. I've heard there's an opening...
