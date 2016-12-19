The cross-section of people who were loyal Glee viewers and are currently watching the CBS medical drama Code Black is probably pretty negligible. (Please, do say "hello" in the comments.) But it's those TV fans in particular who will be super-psyched to learn about this otherwise pretty obscure celebrity engagement. (No shade, promise.)
Actress Jillian Murray and South-African Australian musician-actor Dean Geyer are engaged after dating for six years. Murray stars as Heather Pinkney on Code Black, while Geyer is best known for playing Brody Weston on Glee. Geyer, a onetime Australian Idol finalist, proposed to his longtime girlfriend in New York this weekend — after his initial plan went awry. The couple's rep told People that Geyer was set to pop the question during their annual holiday trip to Australia, until he learned that Murray couldn't make it after all.
“He had to quickly change the plans and decided he wanted to do it in a photo booth,” the couple's rep explained People. Geyer's last-minute choice of location was actually pretty clever. This way, he could document the special moment while keeping it intimate. So after a Broadway show, "[He] took her to a photo booth and got down on one knee while the camera was flashing so they could capture the moment forever with Jillian’s dream ring, a flawless 2 carat diamond," the rep said.
The pair also shared the news with a couple of adorable Instagrams. And the bride and groom look so damn cute that we're starting to wish they starred together on screen, too.
