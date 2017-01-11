Adopted Identical Twin Sisters Meet For The First Time, & You're Going To Need A Kleenex

Update: Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, identical twins separated at birth and both adopted to the United States, met in person for the first time on Good Morning America, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.
Their story of finding each other after ten years first went viral back in December, after Audrey's mother, Jennifer, started looking into her daughter's past. The two girls and their parents finally met in person on Wednesday at GMA's New York studio. Their reunion left the two girls, both dressed in pink tops and in matching glasses, in tears, as well as just about everyone else in the room.
A DNA test had already confirmed that the girls are a 100% certain match for twins, but they share more than just looks. Both girls have had surgeries resulting from a heart condition. Their FaceTime sessions have also revealed another similarity “We both love chicken Alfredo. That’s like one of our favorite foods,” Gracie said.
Watch the reunion below, but consider this your warning to get a Kleenex first:
This story was originally published on December 17, 2016.
Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering never knew they had biological siblings, much less an identical twin sister.
Audrey's mother, Jennifer Doering, discovered the sisters' link through a what's called a finding ad.
