Adopted Identical Twin Sisters Meet For The First Time, & You're Going To Need A Kleenex

Audrey's mother, Jennifer Doering, discovered the sisters' link through a what's called a finding ad.



In China, orphanages publish classifieds of abandoned children, including their headshots, where they were found, and their orphanage location. If a parent or relative doesn't claim a child, after a certain period of time, they're legally classified as abandoned and can be adopted.



Tracking down Audrey's ad led them to a family photo of the infant sisters, which set the reunion in motion.



"Essentially from, between Monday and Wednesday, we were able to locate the Rainsberrys," Doering told KDNU. "And by Friday, everybody kind of knew."



Everybody including Gracie, who was unsurprisingly taken aback when she first saw a carbon copy of herself on Audrey's Facebook.



"I was very overwhelmed and started to cry," Gracie said.



For most of their lives, the sisters lived a six-hour flight away from each other, with Audrey in Wausau, WI, and Gracie outside Spokane, WA. Doering's sleuthing also revealed the sisters' finding ads were published on the same newspaper page.



After 10 years of unknowingly being so close, yet so far away, Gracie and Audrey have found the other half of themselves they never realized was missing.



Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the station that broke the story. It was KDNU, not KHQ. Refinery29 regrets the error.