For this study, researchers wanted to understand why exactly these women and men tend to skip cervical screenings, so they recruited and interviewed roughly 250 LBQ women and trans men between the ages of 21 and 65. Most of the participants in this study actually were “routine cervical cancer screeners,” but even then “many described how LBQ women avoid pap tests because they fear being judged or discriminated against,” the researchers reported. They also found that mistrust of doctors and the healthcare system on the whole often prevented some people from seeking screening, even if they were aware it was recommended.