What’s more, when it comes to cervical cancer screenings in particular, having a doctor who understands transgender health may be especially important: A 2014 study found that trans men are more likely to have “inadequate” pap smear results, meaning the samples taken from patients were more likely to be unusable, leading to a need for repeated exams. The researchers concluded that this was both due to discomfort and because trans men who take hormones may experience physical changes to the cervix that make getting a sample more difficult. What could help? “Clinicians should receive training in increasing comfort for [trans] patients during the exam,” the researchers wrote.