William H. Macy Is All In With Emmy Rossum's Pay Demands

Emmy Rossum demanded equal pay for her work on the Showtime drama Shameless, and her co-star William H. Macy is down with the salary parity. The actor told TMZ that Rossum deserves that pay bump. In fact, Macy not only supports Rossum in the negotiation, but the Wild Hogs actor wholeheartedly supports equal pay for all women, all the time, across the country. (At this point, that should be a no-brainer, but hey, you never know.)
"They wrote the Equal Rights Amendment in 1927," he begins. "It didn't get passed by both houses of congress until 1972. It still hasn't been approved by all the states."
All impressive knowledge, Mr. Macy, but what's the rub?
He finishes, looking to the camera, "About f*cking time, don't you think?"
Yes, it's about fucking time. Rossum isn't just asking for equal — the actress, who plays Fiona Gallagher on Shameless, wants more pay than Macy as reparation for the years she went underpaid. Macy's just as down with that, too.
"She works as hard as I do. She deserves everything," Macy adds.
Next year it will be 90 years since the Equal Rights Amendment was written and what have we got to show for it? A wage gap that's damn near shameless. Sexism still rears its ugly head in Hollywood, according to Mila Kunis, and in October it was revealed that Oscar winner Hillary Swank was once offered 20 times less than a male co-star. It's far beyond about damn time.
"They wrote the Equal Rights Amendment in 1927," he begins. "It didn't get passed by both houses of congress until 1972. It still hasn't been approved by all the states."
All impressive knowledge, Mr. Macy, but what's the rub?
He finishes, looking to the camera, "About f*cking time, don't you think?"
Yes, it's about fucking time. Rossum isn't just asking for equal — the actress, who plays Fiona Gallagher on Shameless, wants more pay than Macy as reparation for the years she went underpaid. Macy's just as down with that, too.
"She works as hard as I do. She deserves everything," Macy adds.
Next year it will be 90 years since the Equal Rights Amendment was written and what have we got to show for it? A wage gap that's damn near shameless. Sexism still rears its ugly head in Hollywood, according to Mila Kunis, and in October it was revealed that Oscar winner Hillary Swank was once offered 20 times less than a male co-star. It's far beyond about damn time.
Advertisement