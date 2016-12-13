This Might Be The Only Pan You'll Ever Need

I am a firm believer that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It's also, hands-down, the best. But, A LOT of components go into getting it to that top spot. I don't just want bacon or a plate of eggs, I want bacon, eggs, pancakes, and even a side of potatoes in one form or another. All those different delicious dishes mean a lot of pans to clean. Or does it? Not if you have the Master Pan.
The Master Pan allows you to cook up to five different foods at once, all while using just one burner. I know what you're thinking, hold up, this thing in huge. How could it possibly use only one burner? Well, the engineers knew what they were doing. The pan has a heavy gauge metallic base plate, which distributes heat so all your ingredients cook evenly.
Now, let's talk cleaning. Clean-up isn't just a breeze because the Master Pan cuts back on the number of pans that are going to hit your sink. It's also non-stick and stain resistant, so there's no back-breaking scrubbing. Oh, and it's dishwasher safe.
So, if you have a friend that agrees with my philosophy and thinks a massive breakfast is the only way to start the day, give them a Master Pan for the holidays. You may never have to get them another gift again.
