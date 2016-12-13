McDonald's Is Now Offering Tator Tots — But There's A Catch

There are two types of people in this world: those who order French fries and those who order tater tots. The tater tot people have always been the underdogs when it comes to fried potato side dishes because so many restaurants only offer fries. But, if you belong to the tot troop and live in Australia, you're about to see a major coup. McDonald's Australia just introduced a menu item called, "Hash Brown Bites," which are really just your classic tater tots, and they look damn tasty.
The McDonald's Australia website reads, "Everything’s better when it's bite-sized. Crunchy and golden on the outside and a steaming, fluffy potato on the inside." We couldn't agree more. A bite-sized pouch of crispy potato sounds like a very appealing thing to pop in your mouth. They look like they might even be good enough to have some of the French fry folks converting.
Yes, sadly the Hash Brown Bites aren't available in America. That point is driven home by the fact that they're all part of McDonald's Australia's Summer Side Box — it's very much not summer here. The box is a lunch menu item that comes with tons of snacks for sharing. Inside, you'll find, 18 Hash Brown Bites, 8 Chicken McNuggets, 12 Chicken McBites, and three dipping sauces. That combination sounds pretty nice. It's not fair Australians get summer and tater tots. Now is clearly the time to relocate down under.
