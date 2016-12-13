There are some things that the holiday season would not be complete without, and all those who celebrate Christmas know that Elf is pretty much a staple. The movie, starring Will Ferrell as an elf who is trying to find his real father, is on TV non-stop during December — unless you live in the UK. Fans of the movie are distraught after discovering that the hit won't be played on UK television this year.
Sky, the channel that normally broadcast the feel-good film, responded to a customer's tweet about the film's absence with an explanation, saying "Unfortunately the studio hasnt given us the rights to Elf this year. Apologies."
For many viewers, this may have just ruined Christmas. "Finding out #Elf isn't being shown ANYWHERE on tv this Christmas has ruined it for me already," one user lamented.
"WTF!!!!!" another put succinctly.
For many, this bad news rounded off a pretty much universally horrible year. "2016 has not been a good year, but the worst tragedy of them all is Elf not being on national tv this year," one distraught fan tweeted. "Sheer devastation."
Of course, desperate UK citizens looking for Christmas cheer can still watch it on DVD or download it off of iTunes, but many people agree it's just not the same as curling up by the fire, scrolling through channels, and having the holiday movie magically appear.
