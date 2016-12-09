Turns out, Countess Luann isn't the only Real Housewives Of New York star getting married. Dorinda Medley told Radar Online that she also plans to tie the knot with boyfriend, John Mahdessian.
It's a surprise announcement, being that she once swore she wouldn't marry again after the death of her husband, Richard, in 2011. It's something Medley, who joined the show in 2015, acknowledged when announcing her engagement.
"After Richard passed, I just try to move forward," she said. "Life is life and you have to go with it. It is not about the bumps. It is how you deal with the bumps."
But instead of fans offering the reality star congratulations, this announcement is being received with a bit of controversy.
During the most recent RHONY season, Mahdessian caused quite a stir. The high-end dry cleaner, known as the "Sultan of Stains," started a fight with Bethenny Frankel, accusing her of stealing the Skinny Girl name from the ice cream brand Skinny Cow. He was spotted at a club without Medley and got handsy while dancing with married model Kristen Taekman.
Mahdessian's weird behavior has certainly made him a divisive figure who Medley may love, but a lot of RHONY fans hate, being that they're not sure what his intentions are. They only want the best for Medley. Mahdessian believes that's what he is.
When talking to Radar Online about the engagement, Mahdessian — who originally proposed to Medley last season, but was shot down — explained, “She says that she is the peanut butter and I am the jelly, but together we are amazing."
Here's to hoping this relationship is nothing but smooth from here on out.
