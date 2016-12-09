Dog Gets To Say A Final Goodbye To Her Human In This Heartbreaking Video

It's nearly impossible to capture the deep bond between a dog and its owner, but the video, above, comes about as close as we've seen. Before Ryan Jessen passed away due to a brain hemorrhage, his sister made sure to bring his dog, Mollie, to his bedside for one final goodbye.
"The hospital did the sweetest thing for us and allowed us to bring my brother's dog in to 'say goodbye,' so she'd know why her human never came home," Michelle, Jessen's sister, wrote in a post accompanying the video. "If you knew my brother, he really loved his sweet dog."
The video shows Mollie looking up at Ryan and sniffing his face. When he doesn't respond, she moves to sit near the foot of his bed. It's heartbreaking to watch, but it speaks to how important Ryan and Mollie's relationship was for both of them.
For those worried about Mollie's fate, Michelle added in her post that the cherished dog wasn't going anywhere: "We are sincerely touched and humbled by others' stories, their sharing in our sadness and the kindness of so many people. Don't worry about the dog! We're keeping her!!! She's part of the family."
And as you can see in a photo recently posted by Ryan's mother, Mollie is still grieving, but at least she's surrounded by loved ones.
Advertisement