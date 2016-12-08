Gap Joined Forces With Disney On A Major Collab & You Can Finally Shop It This Month

Attention, Disney fanatics: Gap's collab is rolling out soon and it's packed with garb featuring two of Disney's most iconic characters. The pair-up was first announced in July and it involves multiple drops, beginning this month and continuing throughout 2017. Each collection in the collab will revolve around different Disney characters.
First up: an assortment of Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed pieces. The next drop will be a Dumbo collection, which arrives in stores and online on December 26. No word yet on which characters will make cameos in subsequent limited-edition collections, but expect more installments in the new year.
"Disney characters bring tremendous joy to everyone around the world," Wendi Goldman, Gap's EVP and chief product officer, said in a statement. "At Gap, we create products to inspire the imagination of men, women, and children that we hope will spark their curiosity and unleash their adventurous spirit."
There's something for everyone in the family, since the Disney Gap collection includes pieces for kids, toddlers, and babies, as well as for women and men. However, you'll have to wait until Monday, December 12, to check out the selection for adults. But if you haven't yet figured out a stocking stuffer for every member of the family this season (you know, the stuff that awesomely cheesy holiday family photos are made of), this could be exactly what you've been waiting for.
Back in June, Disney joined forces with Coach on an adorable collection. There was also a handbag-centric collab with Danielle Nicole. There's been ample fashion-centric Disney news today, in fact. Luxury e-comm shop Yoox announced the launch of a digital fashion and lifestyle store devoted to Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel-themed editorial content and exclusive designer items from brands like Olympia Le Tan and Kenzo.
So will you be snapping up some Mickey or Minnie-themed goodies with Gap's first Disney collection or holding out for picks featuring other beloved characters?
