Can't afford to snag one of those adorable Disney Coach bags with the Mickey Mouse ears? Don't worry. America's favorite cartoon couple will star in a collaboration between Disney and Gap, Teen Vogue reports.
Hitting stores in October 2016, the Mickey- and Minnie-themed clothing will include tops, bottoms, dresses, and outerwear. Fall wardrobe upgrades and holiday gifts? Check and check. Price points range from $5 to $60.
This marks the third fashion team-up Disney has announced recently. Along with the limited-edition Coach collection that launched in June, a Daniel Nicole for Disney handbag line, featuring twee Tinkerbell and Snow White crossbody bags, debuted the same month.
Currently, this newest Disney offering will only retail in GapKids and babyGap. Perhaps if sales see a sizeable Mickey and Minnie-related bump, the collection will make its way into adult stores, as well.
