There’s A New Cinnamon Cereal & We Want To Try It

When was the last time you woke up early on a Saturday morning and parked it in front of the television with a bowl, a spoon, a gallon of whole milk, and a box of sugary cereal? It's been a while, right? Well, you're about to want to bring back that weekly ritual, because Cinnamon Pebbles are coming.



Today, Post began teasing its newest edition to Fred Flintstone's line of cereal. Cinnamon Pebbles will be making its way onto shelves sometime in January, with more information about the flavor to be released shortly before that. For now, here's what we know.



A rep for the Pebble brand told us,"Cinnamon is one of the largest flavor camps in the cereal category, and we are excited to bring the same flavor intensity that Fruity Pebbles is known for into this new flavor." The kid inside all of us is excited, too. Sure, we may be a bit older than we were when we spent every Saturday eating Pebbles and watching cartoons. And yes, maybe our adult stomachs are too delicate to enjoy our cereal topped with anything other than almond milk, but we still can't wait to try this new twist on the classic morning treat.