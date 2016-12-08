We Might Be Getting A Samantha Jones Sex & The City Spin-Off

Sesali Bowen
Photo: Courtesy of HBO
It’s been six long years since we’ve heard from Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, or Charlotte in Sex & The City 2. It’s been rough for SATC fans, especially now that Carrie Sarah Jessica Parker is playing a much less glamorous woman calling it quits in her marriage on HBO’s Divorce. But we might be in for a surprise still. A fix of designer shoes, casual sex, and conversations about it all over cocktails could be coming our way. Or at least that’s what Kim Cattrall wants us to think. It’s still an open case but Glamour has graciously gathered all of the evidence in support of this claim.

In November, the Wendy Williams Show addressed a rumor that Cattrall was in talks with HBO to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in a SATC spin-off series. The ever fiery, even at 60, Cattrall has been fanning the flames on social media ever since.

From these tweets, it’s obvious that Cattrall is just as excited as we are about the possibility of a Samantha revival. She's keeping her fingers crossed right along with us.

And on Instagram, Cattrall has also been serving enough animal print to put us on high alert, especially when she name drops Samantha in the caption.

My 1st Boomerang, Honey! Channeling Ms Samantha Jones once again .....

A video posted by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on

And what is this secret project Cattrall's stylist speaks of?

Reunited @kimcattrall 😘💄💋💅🏻💥💥💥 #SecretProject ✨✨✨✨ #KimCattrall

A photo posted by Nick Barose (@dilokritbarose) on


The only thing better than this series would be the third Sex & The City movie that we've all been waiting for. SJP has alluded to it as recently as October. Don't leave us hanging guys!
