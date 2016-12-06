Tina Knowles Pays Homage To Her Daughters While Dining At Buffalo Wild Wings

We expect to run into famous people after somehow managing to get a table at Le Cirque or Nobu because that's their territory. However, imagine how shocked you'd be running into a celeb like Tina Knowles at a casual dining restaurant. That could have happened if you had been at Buffalo Wild Wings this weekend. Beyoncé's mama went to BWW with her husband actor Richard Lawson, and they two enjoyed "a walk on the wild side."



The couple took adorable videos of each other at the restaurant, which Ms. Tina then posted on Instagram. In one of the clips, Lawson asks her what she's going to order, and she responds matter of factly, "Wild wings!"